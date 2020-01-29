Duffel Stephenson Watson Jr.
Duffel “Steve” Watson, 68, of Afton, Va., passed away at his home on Jan. 22, 2020. Steve was born on Oct. 19, 1951, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Duffel S. Watson Sr. and Lucy Bell Linton Watson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Kauffman.
After graduating from Albemarle High School in 1970, Steve received his Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree in education from James Madison University. He began his teaching career in Rockingham County and then became Director of Special Education in Louisa County. Later in life, Steve had a successful career as a realtor. He and his late wife, Donna, were members of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg.
Steve is survived by his three children: Matthew and wife, Katherine, of Arlington, Daniel Watson of Falls Church and Beth Watson Bennett and husband, Chris, of Mineral along with grandsons: Gabriel, Luke, Bryce and Kade; brother, Tom Watson and his wife, Barbara, of Bridgewater, Va.; sister, Sally Watson of Charlottesville; four nieces, Erin, Anna, Christy and Jenny plus mother-in-law and father in-law, Bill and Dee Kauffman of Lynchburg.
A memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 623 Davis Creek Lane in Lovingston, Va., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Prior to the service, there will be visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
