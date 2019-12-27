Dustin “Dusty” Eugene Harlow, 33, of Rockingham, passed away unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Harlow was born, April 10, 1986, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Bobby Eugene and Vickie Lambert Harlow.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles William “T.T.” and Nancy Stroop Lambert, and Robert “Hank” Harlow.
Dustin worked with his father landscaping at Total Maintenance and also helped in his garage and shop. He enjoyed building demolition derby cars for racing with his brother Scotty and also was an avid NASCAR and Jimmy Johnson fan. He enjoyed camping, wrestling, country music, his pets, spoiling his little cousins, and there was nothing that he couldn’t accomplish on a computer. He loved his brother, was inseparable from his grandmother, was his mothers “rock” and he had never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Scotty Harlow; uncles, Willie Stroop and girlfriend, Doris Pelter, and Roger Harlow; aunts, Patty Spitler late husband, Charles Spitler, Jr., Loretta Sheffer Graham and Julie Anne Harlow; cousins, Kelly Vanderpuye, Kimberly Spitler and fiancé, Matty Bennett, Kari Spitler and fiancé, Adam Wojtysiak, Tyler Vanderpuye, Tanija Davis and Daniel Trumbo; childhood friends, Aaron Long and Derek Trumbo; numerous special friends, to include Cathy Davis, a special grandmother, Dot Harlow, as well as his dog, Apollo and his cat, Garfield.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday evening, Dec. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
