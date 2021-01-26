Dustin Marcus Ritchie
Dustin Marcus Ritchie, 31, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Jan. 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 7, 1990, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Timothy Scott Ritchie and wife, Lessie, of Linville and Donna Womack Wissinger and husband, David, of Broadway.
Dustin worked at George’s Foods in Harrisonburg. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Broadway. He enjoyed drifting cars and loved his two dogs, Riley and Mickey.
In addition to his parents, Dustin is survived by his daughter, Lillian Atwood of Broadway; his brother, Preston Ritchie of Harrisonburg; two half brothers, Taylor Murray of Ruckersville and River Price of Linville; half sister, Summer Price of Radford; maternal grandmother, Edna Dispanet of Timberville; maternal grandfather, Claude Womack of Arkansas; paternal grandmother, Charlotte Kee of Harrisonburg; stepgrandmother, Barbara Ritchie of Grottoes; and his girlfriend, Kaylie Shifflett of Harrisonburg.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Friends and family may view and sign a guestbook Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required at the funeral home and graveside.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
