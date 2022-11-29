Dwain Edward Gillispie, 53, of Broadway, died Nov. 26, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
He was born Sept. 15, 1969, in Harrisonburg and was a son of David Gillispie of Brandywine, W.Va. and the late Donna Propst Gillispie.
Dwain was the complex manager at Pilgrims Pride in Timberville. He was a graduate of Fairmont State University. He was a member of the New Market Eagles and Broadway Hometown Partnership.
On June 28, 2002, he married the former Olivia Stroop, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Christopher Chantz Gillispie of Broadway; a daughter, Whitney Nicole Knupp of Broadway; two granddaughters, Millie Bleu Wilson and Isla Gray Wilson, both of Broadway; his stepmother, Sharon Gillispie of Brandywine, W.Va.; a brother, Danny Gillispie and wife, Melissa, of Brandywine, W.Va.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
His body will be cremated. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Olivia Gillispie for a fund set up for Millie and Isla and their higher education.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
