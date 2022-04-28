Dwayne Edward Brown, 58, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 26, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. Mr. Brown was born April 7, 1964, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Barry K. Brown and Kay Frances Shiflett.
Dwayne loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed vacations at the beach. He was an avid Las Vegas Raiders and Yankee fan, and most of all, enjoyed spending time with his sons and their families. He was a self-employed painting contractor for many years
Mr. Brown is survived by sons, Anthony Brown and wife, Samantha, of Elkton and Clint Brown and wife, Kayla, of Staunton; a brother, Larry Brown of Bridgewater; and five grandchildren, Clayton, Jordan, Makenzie, Gracie and Riley Brown.
The Rev. David Vaughn will conduct the funeral service 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
The casket will remain closed.
Condolences can be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
