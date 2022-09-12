Dwight Aaron Griffith, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Griffith was born Dec. 17, 1957, in Rockingham County and was a son of Benjamin and Audrey Phillips Griffith.
Aaron was a graduate of Montevideo High School with the class of 1976, and was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. Throughout high school he played on the football team. He loved the sport and went on to coach youth football for many years. Aaron enjoyed entering and competing in go-kart competitions and was a winner of multiple world championships. His greatest accomplishment was being a father to his children and grandfather to his five grandchildren who called him “Pop-Pop.”
On Nov. 16, 1997, he married Jodi Elaine Griffith, who survives.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by three children, Stacey A. Griffith and wife, Kristin, Todd Lee Griffith and wife, Mindi, and Benjamin Aaron Griffith; grandchildren, Jo Anthony Miller, Jaxson Aaron Miller, Olivia Grace Griffith, Caroline Rose Griffith, and Violet Avery Griffith; a brother, Dennis Alan Griffith and wife, Joyce; a sister, Zanda Rae Griffith, as well as numerous and extremely loved nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
