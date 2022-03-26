Dwight Allen Downey, 72, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mr. Downey was born November 27, 1949 in Rockingham County near Elkton and was the son of the late Melvin Leon and Helen Merica Downey.
He grew up near Elkton and was a graduate of Elkton High School. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to hunt and tinker with guns and reloading. He retired from Merck and many years of service.
His wife, Lori Lee Taylor Downey precedes him in death. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Larry Downey and Keith Merica; a sister, Diane Merica and a special Aunt, Hilda Merica. He is survived by a son, Jeremy Downey; brothers, Richard Downey and wife, Brenda, Phillip Downey and wife Marsha, Forrest Downey and wife, Martha, Lloyd Merica; sisters, Loretta Dean and husband, Delmas, Linda Mills, Nancy Hawks, Ruby Kite and husband, Ricky; a granddaughter, Jessica Downey; and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Downey will be buried privately at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
