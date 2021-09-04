Dwight Edwin Gammon, 69, of Bergton, VA passed away September 2, 2021 at his residence.
He was born July 12, 1952 in Michigan to the late Frank E. and Opal A. Sutton Gammon.
Dwight was a grounds maintenance worker at James Madison for 14 years. He had worked at Great Eastern Resorts for 7 years, and was a self employed painter. He was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton; and a member of Bow Benders in Singers Glen.
On March 7, 1987 he married the former Eula Wilkins, who survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Amanda Gammon and fiancée Stevie Emrich of Fulks Run; son-in-law, Michael Gooden of Elkton; three grandchildren, Blayne Gooden, Gracelynn Turner, Tenley Emrich; two brothers, Mike Gammon and wife Shirley, Bob Gammon; special sister-in-law and her family, Carla Gammon; special friend, Butch Grimm and wife Jayne; special in-laws, the Wilkins family; and four nephews.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther Lutheran Church Cemetery. The body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
