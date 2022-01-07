Dwight Rohrer Showalter, 58, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Dwight was born July 23, 1963, a son of the late Grace Magdalene (Rohrer) and Claude Rohrer Showalter.
He worked as a truck driver. He was a life member of the Bridgewater Fire Department and was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren.
On May 14, 1992, he was united in marriage to Brenda (Shipp) Showalter, who survives.
Dwight is also survived by a son, Coleman Showalter and wife, Kelly, of Staunton; grandson, Silas Avery Showalter; sisters, Arlene Esh of Ephrata, Pa., Annie Wenger and husband, Leonard, of Mount Crawford and Martha Knicely and husband, Everett, of Dayton; brother-in-law, Warren Shank and sister-in-law, Eunice Shank Showalter.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn Shank and Evelyn Shank; brother, Stephen C. Showalter; and brothers-in-law, David Esh and John Robert Shank.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Summit Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater with The Rev. Tim Craver and Pastor Cole Scrogham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 North Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
