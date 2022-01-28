Mr. Dwight Townes unexpectedly went home to be with The Lord peacefully in his sleep Jan. 23, 2022, at his home in Mount Jackson, Va.
Born Nov. 18, 1968, in Newark, N.J. to Betty Brown and Frank Townes. Then raised by his grandparents, Ollie and Tinnie Brown after his mother’s passing when he was 6 years old. He lived in New Jersey until moving to Virginia in 2016.
His passing leaves behind his loving partner, Donnetta Trawick. Together they built a successful restaurant in the heart of Broadway, Va. Townes Homemade BBQ was his dream brought to life. A legacy he created to show love and compassion to anyone through food and customer service. Anyone that met him knew he had a genuine heart to serve. Everyone was family! He also leaves behind three children: Tarique Stevens, Tashai Stevens and Tevin Stevens, all of Trenton, N.J. He was the mentor and stepfather to Elijah Trawick of Mount Jackson and Orion Trawick of Farmville, Va.; brother to four sisters: Debbie Middleton, who preceded him in death, Wanda Middleton of Trenton, N.J., Cynthia Middleton of Greensboro, N.C., and Kisha Middleton-Fletcher of Trenton, N.J., and one brother, Frank Townes of Ewing, N.J.; three grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and one living aunt, Barbara Raglnd in Trenton, N.J.
He was known for his contagious wide smile, his love for people, Philadelphia Eagles, and the 76ers. He was a worship singer, an elegant speaker of God’s word, a prayer warrior, an entrepreneur, and proud of the life he had created. He was a master in the kitchen and loved to share his passion with everyone.
There will be a celebration of life Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. at Greatest Freedom Ministries located at 3004 Twin Oaks Drive, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to offset the unexpected funeral expenses via GoFundMe or in person at the church service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.