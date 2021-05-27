Dylan Brady Romick, 27, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 321 Headquarters Road, Edinburg. Pastor Katie Gosswein will officiate. Burial will follow in Christ United Church of Christ Cemetery, 14561 Senedo Road, Mount Jackson. Following interment, a gathering will be held at Conicville Fire Department.
Dylan was born Oct. 12, 1993, in Winchester, son of Jimmy L. and Pamela Funkhouser Romick of Edinburg. He was a 2012 graduate of Central High School and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was employed with Duane Patton Masonry.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Elaine Fadley and Linda Romick.
Surviving, along with his parents, are two sisters, Kristyn Pence and husband, Dustin, and Kayley Romick, all of Edinburg; grandfathers, James Romick of Mount Jackson and Turner Funkhouser Jr. of Lacey Spring; and uncle, Alvin Romick and wife, Stacy, of Mount Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Josh Romick, Dustin Pence, John Almquist Jr., John Whitmer, C.J. Preston and Andrew Poniris.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shenandoah Valley Teen Challenge, 280 Sky Chalet Lane, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Dylan was a loving son and brother. He had a generous heart. Loved the outdoors, fishing, and hiking. He was very artistic and liked making things by hand. He will be loved and missed every day!
Friends may sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Valley Funeral Services. Online condolences may also be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
