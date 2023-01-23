Oct. 5, 1942-Jan. 19, 2023
E. Jean Ramey Herrmann passed away Jan. 19, 2023, at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community where she has resided since 2016. Jean fought a long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis for over 40 years.
Jean was born Oct. 5, 1942, to the late Ramez and Madeline Ramey, in Beckley, W.Va.
She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1960, and she received an Associate Degree in Business from Beckley College in 1962. Jean then pursued a degree in Physical Education at Marshall University but was drawn to the allure of the restaurant business and set out on her own in Washington, D.C. She was hired by Marriott Corporation as a waitress at the first ever Marriott Hotel to be built. She progressed through the ranks to become a beverage director, a restaurant manager, specialty restaurant manager and finally esteemed task force for around the world. After her tenure with Marriott, Jean accepted a position at the prominent Thomas Circle Holiday Inn in Washington, D.C. From there, Jean moved on to become a restaurant director for the Hecth Company in Virginia.
In 1985, she and her husband moved to Harrisonburg, Va., where they opened the Mosby’s Mill Seafood Restaurant. In 1990, they closed the restaurant and Jean retired after working in the profession for over 28 years. In her retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the local food bank, and offered free financial advice and tax preparation for those in need.
Jean enjoyed cruises, traveling abroad, fine dining, and shopping for friends and family. She cherished her beloved pets, Jake, Bernie, Chelsea, Cherrie, and Chuckie.
Jean is preceded in death by sisters, Elaine Bowers and Ruth Jamra.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband and best friend, Steve Herrmann; her sister, Kathy Zaferatos (Jerry); her nieces and nephews, Sherry (Rich) Scott, Tonya Jamra, Deitra (John) Hickey, Shannon (Tim) Dittlinger, Laura (Mark) Wisniewski, Dino (Kerri) Zaferatos, Kristy Zaferatos, Amy (Justin) Fairchild; 11 great-nieces and nephews; treasured cousins and the loving staff at The Burkholder House at VMRC who cared for Jean over the past six years.
Visitation for Jean will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church at 211 South Heber St. in Beckley, W.Va. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Very Rev. Father Samuel Haddad commencing. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Prosperity.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church or the Good Samaritan Fund for the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center at 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha St., Beckley, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.