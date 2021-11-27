E. Ray Wine, 95, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Augusta County on October 11, 1926, and was a son of the late Margaret Ruth (Reeves) Wine Weaver and Roy Edgar Wine.
Ray retired from Rockingham Mutual Insurance Co. as the Vice President of Customer Relations in 1988. He was a farmer, and an auctioneer for 70 years. He was a member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church. Ray had served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II in the South Pacific. He was a member of the Collins Hughes VFW post #3136, Virginia Auctioneers Association, and Sangerville Towers Ruritan Club
He was married twice, first to Kathryn Estelle Kiracofe Wine on July 23, 1949 and she preceded him in death on January 19, 1989, then on June 6, 1998 he was united in marriage to Edna Mae (DePoy) Blair Wine.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Katrina Davis and husband D.R., of Mt. Solon; daughter-in-law, Lori Wine, of Mt. Solon; two step daughters, Mischelle Garth, of Harrisonburg and Cindy Shockey, and husband J. D., of Mt. Crawford; a step son, Christopher Blair, of Bridgewater; his sister, Lela Southard, of Rockingham. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jaclyn Caricofe and husband, Brian, of Mt. Solon, Beth Campbell and husband, Darren, of Hinton, and Bill Skelton and wife, Jess, of Mt. Solon, Spenser Davis and wife Emily, of Grottoes; great-grandchildren, Jackson Garst, Taylor Skelton, Willie Skelton, Joshua Caricofe, Levi Campbell, Luke Caricofe and Kennedy Caricofe, step grandchildren, Patrick Dingledine, Christina Sanchez and husband Carlos, Matthew Shockey, Chase Blair, and Chandler Blair; two step great grandchildren, Isabella Sanchez and Aiden Dingledine.
Ray was preceded in death by his son, Lyndon B. Wine, granddaughter, Jessica Garst, and brother, Everette Wine.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 28th at Spring Hill Presbyterian Church with Rev. Todd Lilly officiating. The service will be live streamed from https://www.facebook.com/spring.hill.church.eco/
Friends may call anytime at the homes of the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.