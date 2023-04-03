E. Richard Good, 92, a resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Mr. Good was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Wade Henry and Maude Virginia Brunk Good.
He was a dairy and poultry farmer and a dedicated member of Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church for 68 years.
On Aug. 25, 1954, he married Wanda Lou Weaver of Harper, Kan., who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Phyllis Yoder and husband, Dale, of Bay Port, Mich., Barb Gunden and husband, Rodney, of Harrisonburg, and Janice Gandy and husband, John, of Millboro; siblings, Joan Osterhouse and Sue DeLeon; grandchildren, Mitchell Yoder, Megan Gilbert, Brad Gunden, Tyler Yoder, Neil Gunden, Rachel Mast, Johnny Gandy, Ryan Gandy, Stuart Weaver, and James Gandy, and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Good was preceded in death by two children, Eddie Good and Diane Weaver.
Following his retirement from farming, Richard worked in communications for Virginia Mennonite Conference and Missions. He loved music and sang in quartets and music groups starting in his teenage years. He also loved woodworking and particularly enjoyed making items to be sold at the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale. He also loved traveling, and he and Wanda took many trips abroad, including service trips.
Pastor Jim Hershberger will conduct a memorial service Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
At his request, the body was cremated and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VMRC Compassion Endowment Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church, 6954 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
