Earl “Buck” Phillips went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Buck was born March 6, 1941, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Owen and Helen Conley Phillips.
He was a 1959 graduate of Broadway High School.
He was married to Hilda “Maxine” Richards, who preceded him in death on April 21, 1998. Maxine was the love of his life and she lived on in his heart. He was also preceded in death by his precious great-grandson, Baby Ben Goolsby.
He was a Godly man who served the Lord every chance he got. The highlight of his week were Sundays and Wednesdays when he could enter the House of the Lord. His love for his church and church family meant the world to him. Pastor Michael Fallin, wife, Tina, and son, Andrew, were a wonderful blessing to Buck and his family. Their love and support over the years have been a Godsend to dad and the family. Buck never met a stranger and offered a smile and kind word to everyone he met.
He is survived by three brothers, Gene Phillips, Chester Phillips and Ronnie Phillips, all from Fulks Run, and preceded in death by his sister, Edith “Rene” Reedy.
He is also survived by his six children: Wayne Phillips and wife, Joann, of Harrisonburg, Melody Priest and husband, John, of Broadway, Dale Phillips and wife, Jennifer, of Timberville, Angela Dickenson and husband, Woody, of Kissimmee, Fla., Darren Phillips of Timberville and Darla Turner and husband, Aaron Turner, of Broadway. He has 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Buck is also survived by a special niece, Darlene Phillips Ritchie, who was like a daughter to him. He lived his whole life for God and his family. Spending time with his loved ones was always what made him happy.
Pastor Don Guthrie will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Mountain Grove Church in Fulks Run. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery. Due to COVID, the church will offer FM/radio transmittal option for those that would like to attend the service but remain in their vehicles.
A special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Sentara for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to our father. They made the heartache we feel more bearable.
Friends and family may visit and sign a guestbook on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home, service and cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
