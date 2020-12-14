Earl Clyde Meadows, 74, of Elkton, passed away Dec. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Meadows was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Page County and was the son of Millard E. and the late Pauline Winfred Meadows.
Mr. Meadows enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the garden and taking pictures. He loved spending time with all family especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a special bond with granddaughter, Chastity and shared a lot of memories going on trips and taking videos of her when she was young. He was a supervisor at Greenwood Contractor for many years. Since his retirement, he was dedicated to taking care of his elderly father.
In addition to his father, he is survived by wife, Juanita Grimsley Meadows, whom he married on Aug. 14, 1964. Also surviving are a son, Wade E. Meadows and companion, Angie, of Elkton; a daughter, Donna Shifflett and husband, Kevin, of Elkton; a brother, William P. (Bee-Bop) Meadows and wife, Anne, of Elkton; two grandchildren, Chasity Jenkins and husband, Kevin, and Brittany McDonaldson; and five great-grandchildren, Todd Jenkins, Cameron Jenkins, Peyton Jenkins, Olivia Jenkins, and Gracelynn Hensley.
Pastor Mark Leatherman will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Bear Lithia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Jollett’s Cemetery in Elkton. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bear Lithia Baptist Church, 2145 North Eastside Highway, Elkton, VA 22827.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.