Earl Jefferson Price, Jr.
Earl Jefferson “Jeff” Price, Jr., 66, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah passed away at his home on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
He was born on June 16, 1956 in Page County and was the son of Shelby Ramey Kibler of Harrisonburg and the late Earl J. Price, Sr.
Jeff graduated from Page County High School in 1974 and was a member of the Church of the Valley.
On May 15, 1999, he married Julia “Julie” A. Fansler Price, who survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, Shannon Price of Shenandoah; sons, Jared Price of Shenandoah, Nathan Price of Mt. Crawford and Brian Price of TN; stepsons, Brandon Heishman of MD, and Travis Heishman of Shenandoah; six grandchildren; brothers, David Price of MS, Scott Price of Shenandoah and Preston “Jaybird” Price of Luray; a sister, Patricia Cubbage of Penn Laird; a half-brother, Christopher Kibler of PA; and a half-sister, Brenda Wright of Shenandoah.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry Price.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at NOON Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
