Earl L. Schrock
Earl L. Schrock, 92, of Harrisonburg departed this Earth for his Heavenly home on April 17, 2023.
Earl was born on December 17th, 1930, in Hutchinson KS to the late Samuel & Katie Schrock. Earl was a graduate of Eastern Mennonite College. He worked for 22 years as the CEO of Virginia Mennonite Home. He then drove tractor trailer for IDM Trucking for 27 years. He drove over 1.6 million miles until he fully retired at age 85.
Earl was a dedicated member of Weaver’s Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir at special events. Earl’s beautiful baritone voice could be heard in numerous Church and family functions, and he especially enjoyed singing with his brothers.
Earl married his first wife, Janette Berkey, who passed away April 13, 1981. On December 18, 1982, Earl married Ruth Shank, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by his children, Janine Ketner, Bryan Schrock (Lori), Jerilyn Schrock, and Kimberly Schrock Armentrout. Grandchildren Justin Rogers (Belle), Katie Rogers, Jonathan Schrock (Emma, fiancé). Also surviving are siblings Gene Schrock (Carol), Doris Yoder, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Earl was preceded in death by his siblings: Leroy, Susie Ellen, Allen, and Herman Schrock.
A memorial service will be held at Weaver’s Mennonite Church Shady Oak on Sunday April 23 at 3:00pm. The family will receive people starting at 2pm. A reception will follow the service.
A private burial will be held at Weaver’s Mennonite Church Cemetery.
