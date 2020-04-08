Earl Lee Huffer, 80, of Mount Solon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, after being in declining health for the past four years. Earl was born May 29, 1939, the son of John H. and Mattie D. Huffer.
He graduated from North River High School, class of 1957. Prior to his retirement, Earl had worked for Ethan Allan. He was a lifetime resident of Mount Solon and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Earl was a simple man with a free spirit. He was an avid motorcycle/hot rod enthusiast, always quick with a story of the good ole days. Earl was a MacGyver of sorts, believing if duct tape or WD-40 couldn’t fix it, it wasn’t worth fixing. Earl loved his family and his greatest pleasure was riding motorcycles with his son, Dave.
On Aug. 26, 1966, Earl was united in marriage to Nancy Faye (Loyd) Huffer, who survives.
Earl is also survived by son, Dave Huffer and wife, Heidi, of Rockingham; three sisters, Irene Morrison, Della Michael and Nora Lilly and husband, Harry; and several nieces and nephews. He was especially fond of his grand dogs.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Michael and E. Ray Huffer; brothers-in-law, Robert Morrison and Lawrence Michael
Family and friends may visit at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, to pay their respects.
Burial will be private at Emmanuel Church Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Casual attire welcome.
The Huffer family wishes to thank the staff at Accordius and Legacy Hospice for their care and support.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
