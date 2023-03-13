Earl Lee Madison
Earl Lee Madison, 82, of Reedville, Va., passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lancashire Rehabilitation Center in Kilmarnock, Va. He was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Elkton, Va. to the late Everett and Irene Eppard Madison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Ann Denkines Madison in 2012; a son, Jerry Madison in 2009; two brothers, Billy and Danny Madison; and a grandson, Joshua Madison.
Earl worked construction for 45 years as an iron worker, foreman and general foreman. He was employed with Brown and Root Construction and retired from Daniels Construction in 1993. He and Margaret relocated from Elkton to Reedville upon retirement. Earl loved fishing, hunting and spending time with friends and family. He was a great father and friend.
Surviving are a son, Earl L. Madison II of Elkton, Va. and his companion, Brenda Comer of Shenandoah, Va.; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Cooper Madison (married Jerry in 1980) of Reedville, Va.; former daughter-in-law, Cathy Cockrell Madison (married Earl II in 1984, divorced 1998); two grandchildren, Nichole Madison (born 1988) and Jared Madison (born 1990) and wife, Amber; three great-grandchildren, Blake Burns (born 2010), Carter Madison (born 2017), and Paxton Rucker (born 2020); and caregivers, Belanda “BB” Jessup and Lynn Jessup, who faithfully cared for Earl at his home for the past two years.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Pentecostal Church, 220 Shen Elk Plaza, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
