Earl Ray Turner, 85, of McGaheysville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Turner was born Oct. 3, 1935, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late, Calvin “Kack” Turner and Ethel Louise Michael Turner. Mr. Turner loved to fish and paint, and loved working and spending time outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with family. He retired from Kawner with 21 years of service, and had worked from Neilsen Construction Company and Hess Furniture.
On May 21, 1955, he married Margie (Minnick) Turner, who died March 6, 2014. He was also preceded in death by a son, Rickey Turner; brothers, Charles, Owen and Johnny Turner, and a sister, Ellen Flynn. Mr. Turner is survived by sons, Jeffrey Turner, and Terry Turner and wife, Peggy; a daughter Tina Kobilack and husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Turner; a brother, Winston Turner and wife, Rebecca; sisters, Betty Moubray and husband, Carroll, Linda Turner, and Helen Rossen and husband, Eddie; seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. Social distancing and masks will be required for the health of others.
Friends may call at the funeral home anytime Saturday.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Dementia Society of America, In Memory of Earl and Margie Turner, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
