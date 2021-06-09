Earl Stevens Mongold
Earl Stevens Mongold, 80, of Timberville, Va., died June 7, 2021, at Augusta Health. He was born June 6, 1940, in Bergton to the late Phillip and Delia Ellen Lantz Mongold.
Earl had worked for Tyson Foods before retiring. He had his own farm and helped others on their farms. He had a woodworking shop called “Earl’s Shop.” He enjoyed going to, buying, and selling at flea markets.
On Sept. 3, 1960, he married the former Ruby Wanda Combs, who preceded him in death June 2, 2021.
Surviving are two sons, David R. Mongold and wife, Lori, and Jimmy R. Mongold; four daughters, Barbara E. Holloway and husband, Tony “Red”, Trina K. Smith and husband, Dennis “Denny”, Ruth Ann Parrott and husband, Ronnie and Thelma L. Martinez; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Earl was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Brenda K. Mongold; one grandson, Phillip Craig Mongold; two brothers, Wilson Mongold and Raymond Mongold; and three sisters, Ruth Southerly, Londie Southerly and Della Crider.
Pastor Sam Reedy will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be at Lindale Mennonite Cemetery near Linville. Friends may view and sign the guestbook at Grandle Funeral Home anytime Friday or one hour prior to the service Saturday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.