Earl ‘Wayne’ Mongold Jr.
Earl “Wayne” Mongold Jr., 67, of Broadway, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 13, 1954, in Cumberland, Md., to Earl “Bud” Wayne Mongold Sr. of Petersburg, W.Va. and the late Dovevi Lavon Ball Mongold.
Earl attended Broadway High School until entering the United States Army in October 1972 and serving until October 1974 when he was honorably discharged. He worked in construction and various other fields until his retirement. Wayne enjoyed Bluegrass and Country music, hunting and riding his motorcycle and just having a good time with his friends.
On July 8, 1978, he married his wife of 43 years, the former Donna Biller, who survives.
In addition to his father and wife, he is survived by his sisters, Barbara Diaz of Broadway, Debra Plogger and husband, Dennie, of Timberville and Georgia Fulk and husband, Ted, of Fulks Run; brothers, David Mongold of Broadway and Daryl Bryant and wife, Kat, of Grass Valley, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, William and Ronald DeArmond; and a sister, Linda Johnson.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will conduct a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Burial will follow at the Timberville Cemetery. Light refreshments will follow at the Timberville Moose Lodge No. 2335.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home or an hour prior to the service. Viewing at the funeral home will be available after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Masks are encouraged at the funeral and visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.