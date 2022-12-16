Earle Pratt “Buddy” Weekley, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on July 28, 1947 in Dayton and was the son of the late Earle Pratt Weekley, Sr. and Mary Wade Weekley.
On September 18, 1999, he married Debra Brooks Weekley, who survives. He is also survived by a son, Kevin Weekley of Philadelphia, PA; two daughters, Stacy Escobar (Adam) and Robyn Whiting (Reese) both of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren whom he dearly loved, Makayla, Lucas and Theo all of Harrisonburg; a step-granddaughter, Logaan Whiting; a step-son, John L. Farrish (Tricia) of Staunton; two sisters, Mary Custer (Nick) of Mt. Crawford and Betty Weekley of Harrisonburg; and a sister-in-law, Linda Clark (Ken) of Stuarts Draft. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Joan Miller of Dayton.
Buddy was a legacy life member of Myers-Hodges VFW Post 8644 in Bridgewater. He earned his eligibility for membership by serving in the U. S. Army with ACO 4th Battalion 12th Infantry 199th Light Infantry in the Republic of Vietnam (1967-1968) where he earned the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal with two overseas service bars, Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Purple Heart.
He was the Past State Commander for the Department of Virginia, VFW for 2014-2015 after climbing the ranks. He served as Treasurer of the Virginia VFW Commanders Club for many years. He served as Chairman of the State Voice of Democracy Audio/Essay Scholarship program from 2005-2012. He was Past Post Commander of Myers-Hodges VFW Post 8644 from 1993-2012 and he served twice as District Commander.
In 2007, Buddy received the Community Builders Award from the Eureka Lodge 195.
In 2015, he received the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Award for his dedication to veterans.
After returning from service, he had several jobs before becoming a Police Officer for the City of Harrisonburg where he served for five years.
Buddy was the owner of Weekley’s Locksmith Shop and operated it for 30 years until his retirement in 2015.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 pm at Victory Baptist Fellowship Church, 3160 Limestone Lane, Dayton on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, with Pastor Sonny Henkel and Pastor Tim McAvoy officiating. Burial will be private. There will be a time of fellowship with family following the service and at other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Myers-Hodges VFW Post 8644, P. O. Box 152, Bridgewater, VA, 22812, earmarked Voice of Democracy Scholarship Fund.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
