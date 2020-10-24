LEAKE, Earlyn Beamer, 75, died peacefully at home on Oct. 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Earlyn was born in Pulaski, Va. to Earl and Mabel (Wolfe) Beamer. She grew up in Roanoke, Va. and later moved to Harrisonburg, Va., where she attended Madison College, now James Madison University. It was there that she met her husband of 47 years, Dennis Edwin Leake. They married on March 4, 1967, and had one daughter, Kathryn. They moved to Florence, S.C., where they enjoyed living for 35 years before moving to Richmond, Va. to be closer to family.
Throughout her life, Earlyn had a curious mind. She was an avid reader and enjoyed a good crossword puzzle, along with spirited conversation. Earlyn was a wonderful cook and warm host. She was genuine. If you were Earlyn’s friend, you had a friend for life. She was a good listener and always took the time to truly get to know a person. And, she loved her family dearly.
Earlyn was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mabel, and husband, Dennis. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Leake Scott and son-in-law, Chris Scott, and her sisters, Debbie Beamer and Terri Pendleton, both of Roanoke, Va.
The family extends its deep gratitude to her wonderful caregivers, Jean Allen and Lucille Mabry.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va.
To honor her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sanctuary Rescue, 1519 Huguenot Road, Ste. 105, Midlothian, VA 23113.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
