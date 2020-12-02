Edgar Keith Breeden
Edgar Keith Breeden, 55, of Grottoes, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Keith was born May 23, 1965, a son of the late Arbutus (Ritchie) Breeden.
He was a loving husband and provider for 26 years to Michelle (Morris) Breeden, whom he married Nov. 19, 1994.
He worked for Blue Ridge Lumber in Fishersville and had a passion for hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. He was a wonderful father, a great brother and friend and would do anything for anyone.
In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by a daughter, Nicole Breeden of Grottoes; a son, Joseph Edgar Breeden of Grottoes; a sister, Tammy Talley and husband, James, of Grottoes; a brother, Johnnie Breeden of Crimora; and two special dogs, Teddy and Lulu.
No formal services are scheduled at this time, but friends and family may visit the home at anytime.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
