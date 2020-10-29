Edith Adell Frye, 95, of New Market, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct., 28, 2020. She transitioned to her heavenly home peacefully after having her family by her bedside the past few days.
Edith was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Glen Cove, Va., where she met her husband of 65 years, Lucius C. Frye Sr. They married May 18, 1944 where she served her country as a wife to an Army aviator and Green Beret at duty stations around the world. They moved to the Valley 40 years ago where they enjoyed “their mountain” and served the Lord faithfully.
Throughout her life, Edith was a devoted mother to her four children and a very proud “Gram” to all her grandchildren. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman always watching over the needs of her family, consistently praying for her children and grandchildren and reading her Bible daily.
A true country cook, she loved making all of her favorite dishes for family and guests, especially dishes from wild game her family brought home. She was known for her “from-scratch” biscuits and sausage gravy.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Francis and Mary Ann Powers; husband, Lucius; daughters, Phyllis Frye and Connie Jones and a granddaughter, Ruth Cassidy Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Stewart and son, Lucius (Sam) Frye Jr. and his wife, Debbie; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
To her last breath, she spent her life honoring the Lord. “Well done good and faithful servant.”
An extended graveside service will be conducted at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway, Va. on Friday Oct. 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by Edith’s son, The Rev. Dr. Sam Frye. Face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.