Edith B. Bellefleur, 86, passed away April 6, 2022, at her home in Criders surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 3, 1935, in Freising, Germany to the late Walter and Therese (Bichler) Bracher of Freising, Germany.
Edith was married to the late Tsgt. Richard J. Bellefleur of the U.S. Air Force. They/she lived all over the United States.
She was a dog groomer most of her life. Edith loved poodles, gardening, and shopping.
Edith is survived by two daughters, Angelika E. Miner of Criders and Judy Bellefleur Sprouse and companion, Richard Atwell, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Dereck J. Miner and companion, Melissa Cox, of Criders, Laura T. Bergeran of Staunton, David Bergeran and wife, Michelle, of Derry, N.H., Dakota J. Sprouse and companion, Amanda Shelton, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Christopher Atwell and wife, Melanie, of Timberville; one sister, Brigitte Fuchs of Germany; niece, Sabine, of Germany; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Bracher; and son-in-law, John E. Miner Jr.
At Edith’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.