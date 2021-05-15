Edith “Edy” Reedy Orebaugh, 85, of New Market, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Shenandoah County, and was the daughter of the late Claude and Olga Rhinehart Reedy.
Edy worked for the Shenvalee in New Market over 40 years. She enjoyed golfing and her many friendships. She was a dedicated mother, and loved her grandchildren. She lived life to the fullest, and put love and enthusiasm into everything she did. She loved giving a helping hand to all.
Surviving is one son, Errol Orebaugh of Richmond; two daughters, Rhonda Orebaugh of New Market, and Cathy Janning of Chesterfield; one grandson, Jeremy Orebaugh; two granddaughters, Lindsay Orebaugh and Natalie Orebaugh.
Edy was preceded in death by her three sisters, Evelyn Long, Anna Driver, and Vivian Ray; and three brothers, Richard “Brack” Reedy, Sidney Reedy, and Claude “Moose” Reedy, Jr.
Services will be private. The family wants to thank everyone for their friendship with Edy over the years.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
