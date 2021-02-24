Edith Elaine Good
Edith Elaine Good, 85, of Dayton, Va., passed away Feb. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Rockingham County to the late Warren C. and Ina E. Koogler Showalter.
Edith was a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Mennonite Fellowship. She loved birds and flowers and was known for her delicious food.
On Nov. 11, 1959, she married Lewis Edwin Good, who preceded her in death Feb. 1, 2008.
Surviving are six children, Susan Joanna Heatwole of Dayton, Franklin Conrad Good and wife, Anna, of Dayton, Deborah Elaine Showalter and husband, Ray “Buff”, of Dayton, Christian Phillip Good and wife, Rebecca, of Linville, Michelle Good Showalter and husband, Harry Lee, of Bridgewater and Helen LaRue Brunk and husband, Chester, of Singers Glen; eight sisters, Martha Knicely, Betty Witmer, Anna Knicely, Mary Catherine Showalter, Reba Rhodes, Ina Ethel Showalter, Lula Hofer and Sarah Showalter; one brother, Galen Showalter; 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
One son-in-law, Steven P. Heatwole, preceded her in death.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Mennonite Church in Dayton. A private graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
