Edith Fulton Houchen Allman finished this life on Dec. 18, 2019. She was born Jan. 25, 1924, on the family farm in Centerville, Augusta County, Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Clarence Alexander and Mary Susan (Whitmer) Fulton, and was the last member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Minnie Sarah Shiflett Fulton, and her five sisters and brother.
On Feb. 28, 1942, she married Charles Richard Houchen, who passed away on Nov. 11. 1988. On June 7, 1990, she married Clyde Winfred Allman, who predeceased her on March 16, 2008.
She is survived by her niece, Janet Estep Whetzel of Lilly, who was very much like a sister to her; by nephews, Steven D. Owen and Gregory L. Owen, both of Harrisonburg, as well as numerous other nephews, a niece, and cousins near and far.
Edith first was a member of the Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church near Mount Solon, then the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. She later became a member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren. During her working career, she was employed with the Rockingham Cooperative Farm Bureau and IMCO, both in Harrisonburg. Then, in 1988, she retired after twenty years of service as a distribution and sales clerk for Sears Roebuck & Company in Harrisonburg.
Edith was a very neat, orderly and regimented homemaker, whereas Saturdays always included specific times that were scheduled for cleaning and grocery shopping. She loved to travel, including cruising to Alaska. She cherished outings with family and friends, and hosting family holiday meals.
A memorial service will be held at the Montezuma Church of the Brethren on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 4 p.m., with Pastors David R. Miller and Gabe Dodd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edith’s memory are requested for the Montezuma Church of the Brethren Flower Fund; 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton VA 22821.
Interment will be private at Eastlawn Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.