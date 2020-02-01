Edith Grey (Wilfong) Hartman, 81, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
She was born in Highland County on April 7, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Rodney H. and Lydia (McCray) Wilfong.
Edith was a cafeteria worker with Rockingham County Public Schools. She was a member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren.
She was united in marriage on June 25, 1955, to Earl William Hartman, who preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2018.
Edith is survived by daughter, Patsy H. King, and husband, Daniel, of Staunton; son, Mark A. Hartman and wife, Tammy, of Dayton; grandchildren, Ronnie Fulton, Donnie Fulton and wife, Shevonne, Cody Hartman and wife, Kelsey, and Bethany Fulk and husband, Robert; two great-grandsons, Addison Fulton and Parker Fulton.
In addition to her husband and parents, Edith was preceded in death by son, Rodney William Hartman, and brothers, Dale Wilfong and Clinton Wilfong.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren in Dayton, with Pastor David R. Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
