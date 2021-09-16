Edith “Romaine” Hartman, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sept. 14, 2021, at her home. She was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Pennsylvania, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Mathias Deitz.
She was a teacher’s aide with Hardy County Public Schools. She was a member of Mathias Assembly of God Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Janice Hartman of Mathias, W.Va.; three sons, Richard Hartman and wife, Kim, of Palmyra, Pa., Kenneth Hartman of Wardensville, W.Va., and Dale Hartman and wife, Margaret, of Timberville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Leonard Deitz of Pennsylvania; and two sisters, Irene Winfindale of Pennsylvania and Phyllis Monger of Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ben Hartman.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Mathias Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at Sager Family Cemetery in Mathias.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
There will not be any services at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive, Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
