Edith Henson Good
Edith Henson Good, 89 of Broadway, Va., passed away May 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH. She was born April 3, 1934, in Warren County Va. to the late Romanus and Elizabeth Carroll Henson.
Edith grew up in the Strasburg and Conicville area. She graduated from Strasburg High School and Madison College with a BA in education and home economics. She taught at various schools: home economics at Broadway High School, 2nd grade at Broadway and Plains Elementary, and 6th grade at Keister Elementary School. She retired in 1991 from the school system, but still substituted and volunteered after retirement. She was very active in VEA and NEA, a delegate for each. She was very active at the First United Methodist Church of Timberville. She loved homemaking and gardening, and she grew beautiful flowers
On Oct. 10, 1957, she married the late Richard Kelley Good, who passed away April 19, 2021.
Surviving are two sons, Nelson Good and wife, Judy, of Timberville and Blair Good of Broadway; grandchildren, Chad Good and wife, Regina, Cory Good and fiancée, Emily, Allyson Good and Kelley Good; and great-grandsons, Levi, Waylon, Mason and John.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service Friday at 1 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Timberville Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway VA 22815 or Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway VA 22815.
Online condolence may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
