Edith Johnson Carrier
Edith J. Carrier, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2021. She had lived in Harrisonburg, Va. since 1971 when she and her husband, Dr. Ronald Carrier, and their three children moved into the President’s home on the campus of Madison College, which later became James Madison University.
Edith played an enormous role in the success story that took place at James Madison University during her 27 years as First Lady. In 1984, Carrier Library was named in honor of both Dr. and Mrs. Carrier. In 1998, the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum was dedicated in her honor in recognition of her multiple contributions to the University.
Edith attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn., where she met her future husband, Ron. They were both active in student politics, he as President of the student body and she as Secretary. Edith was also selected for Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.
Edith was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, talented artist, loved gardening, and enjoyed tennis and snow skiing. She was a beautiful person inside and out with a warm and caring personality and did not hesitate to make herself available to family, friends, and the community.
Before and after retirement Edith and Ron enjoyed traveling immensely, whether visiting numerous countries abroad or traveling out west to visit their children and grandchildren.
Edith is survived by her two daughters, Linda Carrier Frazee and husband, Butch, of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Jennine Carrier of Rockland, Maine; daughter-in-law, Linda Miller Carrier of Harrisonburg; a granddaughter, Sarah Frazee Trester and husband, Steve, of Kirkland, Wash.; four grandsons, Matthew Carrier Frazee and wife, Serena, of Seattle, Wash., Joshua Thomas, Noah Carrier of Rochester, N.Y., and Sam Carrier of Harrisonburg; five great-grandchildren, Casen Carrier Trester, Hudson Luke Trester, Griffen Andrew Trester, Sophia Grace Frazee and Eli Carrier Frazee; and a sister, Lois Johnson of Harrisonburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Carrier; her son, Michael Lavon Carrier; a grandson, Walter Edwin Carrier; a sister, Evelyn Johnson McClellan; and her parents, Mary Kate Pectol and Andrew William Johnson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Dr. John Sloop and the Rev. Dr. Steve Hay officiating.
Friends may pay their respects from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum in her memory. Please make checks payable to the JMU Foundation: Memo – Arboretum, and sent to James Madison University, 1031 Harrison St. MSC 3603, Harrisonburg, VA 22807.
Condolences are encouraged and may be shared at kygers.com.
