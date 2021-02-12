Edith Louise Bauserman Didawick, 88, of Edinburg, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at home of congestive heart failure. Edith was born at home in Mount Jackson on June 18, 1932, to the late Fred and Ocie Edith Long Bauserman.
She was salutatorian of the Triplett High School Class of 1949 and attended Shenandoah Business College in Woodstock after graduation.
She worked as a secretary at Bowman Apple Products, working directly with Mr. Gordon Bowman. She worked at Farmers Bank and later as an instructional assistant at W. W. Robinson Elementary. A two-time cancer survivor, she provided transportation to treatments for area residents as part of the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery.
She was a member of the Woodstock-Edinburg Senior Fellowship Group, the Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association, and Union Forge United Methodist Church.
Edith married William J. Didawick on June 7, 1958, in Mount Jackson. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2004.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Leonard Bauserman Sr. and Ralph Bauserman.
Surviving are her children, Stuart (Kim) Didawick of Woodstock, David Didawick of Edinburg and Natalie (Michael) Wills of Winchester; granddaughters, Ashlyn Didawick of Oregon and Heather Shaffer of Alexandria; and great-granddaughter, Jordyn Didawick of California.
She is also survived by a sister, Alice Bauserman Brill of Winchester.
Edith was a champion Chinese Checker player who was hard to beat. She enjoyed playing countless games on her childhood checkerboard. She loved her family, her friends, and watching Jeopardy with her cat, Coco, on her lap.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedarwood Cemetery, Edinburg, Va., with Pastors Glen Early and Joe Fleming officiating. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Bauserman, Ken Bauserman, Leonard Bauserman Jr., Keith Brill, Terry Brill, Nathan Brill, Mike Mumaw and Earle Didawick Jr.
Friends and family may sign the guestbook at either the Mt. Jackson or Woodstock Dellinger Funeral Home locations Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 11, Edinburg, VA 22824.
The family wishes to thank Vonnie Hepner and Michelle Bulatko for their loving care of Edith. A special note of thanks to Donna Foltz Spaur for the kindness she showed “Edith Mae” throughout the years.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
