Edith Louise Tusing, 95, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH, Harrisonburg, Va.
Born March 5, 1927, in Mathias, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Preston and Ettie (Snider) Emswiler.
On Dec. 21, 1947, Edith was united in marriage to Howard D. Tusing, who preceded her in death May 22, 2004. She was also preceded by her children, Monica T. Cook and Donald “Cleon” Tusing.
She is survived by a son, Rodney L. Tusing of Harrisonburg, Va.; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Tusing of Mathias, W.Va.; two grandsons, Donald S. Tusing of Glenville, Pa., and Daniel S. Tusing of Mathias, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren and a brother, Leonard Emswiler of Winchester, Va.
She loved to travel and was privileged to visit all 50 states. She was an avid quilter. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loyal member of Mathias Brethren Church for 85 years, where she taught Sunday school and enjoyed helping make apple butter.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grady Family Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va. with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mathias Brethren Church, c/o Barbara Mathias, 14753 State Road 259, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.