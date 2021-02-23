Edith Mae Daly
Edith Mae Daly, 96, of Rockingham, Va., passed away at home on Feb. 17, 2021.
She was born Sept. 27, 1924, in Star City, Ark., to the late Onie (Wilson) and George Jones.
In 1945, she married James John Daly, who preceded her in death in 1977.
Edie was a successful businesswoman before retiring to Virginia. She was dedicated to her family. Edie was a strong, independent, patriotic woman. She was an excellent cook and also enjoyed spending time fishing, dancing and gardening.
In addition to Edie’s parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Alfred, Anthony and Grace; son-in-law, Reynold Harbison, and great-grandson, Colton Kopcinski.
Edie’s memory lives on with her four children, Kevin Daly (Kim), Diane Orndoff (Jim), John Daly (Vicky), and Theresa Harbison; nine grandchildren, Melanie Bailey, Kevin Daly, Erin Young (Jeremiah), Daniel Wrobleski (Helga), John Daly, Stephanie Daly, Sean Daly, Brennan Daly and Aidan Daly; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Deacon Fred LaSpina officiating. Burial to follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Weyers Cave.
The family will receive friends to view from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Feb. 23 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and physical distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
