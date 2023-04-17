Edith Marie Good, 90, a resident of Dayton, passed away peacefully, early on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Heartland Home.
Edith was born on January 12, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Franklin Rush and Stella Virginia Wenger Good.
She was a member of Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church. For 20 plus years she worked as a cook at Dayton Elementary School, and later worked for Christian Light Publications.
Surviving are her sisters, Mary Grace Rhodes, of Dayton, and Margaret Rhodes, of Harrisonburg, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her siblings, Irene Rhodes and husband Edwin, Lewis Good and wife Edith; brothers-in-law, Eber Rhodes, Reuben Rhodes; niece, Susan Good Heatwole; and nephew, Eber Rhodes, Jr.
The Ministers of the Church will conduct a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to her home, 5138 Mole Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821, where friends may call on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Heartland Home for their loving care of Edith and the community for their visits, mail, and prayers as our loved one declined.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
