Edith Maude Moubeary (Moubray), 99, of Redbrush Road, Elkton, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, with family by her side at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She had been in declining health for the past several years.
Edith was born May 31, 1921, in Elkton and was the daughter of the late Austin Bishop and Fannie Lam Dean, and grew up in the Thoroughfare area of Elkton, where she attended school. Edith mostly worked in the home, where she reared nine children, and provided childcare for many of her grandchildren at times, as well as babysat for others outside the family. She had a great love for children.
On June 8, 1940, she married Willard Sebastian Moubeary (Moubray), who died Aug. 12, 2005.
Edith is survived by sons, Gerald (Jerry) Moubray and wife, Carolyn, and Keith Moubray. She is also survived by daughters, Judy Sellers, Juanita Lam and husband, Martin, Janice Campbell and husband, Richard (Dickie), Nancy Meadows and husband, David, Joan Cave and husband, Robert, and Debbie Moubray and husband, Charlie. Additionally, survived by 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, and one brother, Willard Dean and wife, Maggie.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Allen Wayne Moubray; sons-in-law, Kenneth Wayne Shifflett and William Sellers; a grandson, Jarrod Martin (Marty) Shifflett; brothers, Jesse, Ellis (Bob), Harry, and Norman Dean and sisters, Ruby Breeden, Letha Monger, Stella McDonald and Nora Dean.
The family wishes to acknowledge Dr. Terry Overby, her doctor of many years, as well as Trudie Lucas and Brenda Grimsley, caregivers, who assisted the family with care in her home. Additionally, thanks to Sentara 4th floor East medical team, and palliative team, who took great care of our Mom in her final days, as well as Chaplain visits with Mom and the family.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service, which will be conducted by the Rev. Adam Snow, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton, Va. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing encouraged. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery.
Arrangements are provided by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827 or Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
