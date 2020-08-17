Edith Morris Blose, 90, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. Ms. Blose was born Dec. 27, 1929, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Cecil Jackson and Margaret Shifflett Morris.
Edith graduated from McGaheysville High School and retired after 33 years of service from Owens Brockway. She was a member of St. Stephen and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church at Rocky Bar.
She enjoyed socializing and gardening with friends. She especially enjoyed the neighborhood walks and spending time with her granddaughter.
On March 18, 1949, she married Curtis Warfield Blose, who preceded her in death May 15, 2000, after 51 years of marriage.
She is survived by her son, Dale E. Blose of Harrisonburg; granddaughter, Brooklyn A. Michael of Dayton and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Blose was preceded in death by three sisters, Agnes Heatwole, Francis Mowbray and Charlotte Pecchenino and two brothers, Rudy Morris and Emory Morris.
The Rev. Jim Harrison and Tim McAvoy will conduct a graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home with the family present. However, friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from noon until 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
