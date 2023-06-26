Edith Shifflett
Our dear mother and nannie took her heavenly journey to meet her Lord and Savior from her earthly home on June 23, 2023. She was born to the late Alfred Dean and Nellie Hitt Dean on Sept. 10, 1927.
On July 10, 1944, she was united in marriage to Norman James Shifflett, who preceded her in death in 1999.
Edith is survived by daughters, Edith Yvonne Williams (Charles) of Florida and Charlotte Chittum of Elkton; five grandchildren, Tawn Williams Nell (Mark) of Ohio, Tara Tincknell (Tim) deceased, of Illinois, Lori Raines (Charles) of Grottoes, Todd Lam of Lyndhurst and David Lam (Tina) of Waynesboro; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Odessa Dean (Charles) and Joyce Dean (Archie), both of Elkton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Howard, Claude, Floyd, Ernest Dean and infant; and five sisters, Anna Chapman, Beatrice Dean, Pauline McCauley, Lois Dovel and Shelby Selvenski.
Edith was a devoted Christian and loved our Lord with her heart and soul, teaching Sunday School at Elkton Pentecostal Church for many years. She dearly loved her family, reading her Bible, quilting, word finds and puzzles.
Edith retired from Elkton Blue Bell with 45 years of service. She was a very hard worker, gardening and canning for her family.
Per her request, there will be no family night and a private graveside funeral with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Friends may sign her register at Kygers in Elkton. The casket will remain closed.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
