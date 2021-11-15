Edna Alice Grimm, 90, a resident of Timberville, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Grimm was born June 13, 1931, in Cave Mountain, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Samuel Harrison and Mary Alice Full VanMeter.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, and flowers. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was married to William Ernest Grimm who preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2012.
Surviving are her children, David Grimm of Timberville, Elizabeth “Betsy” Grimm Wilson of Timberville, Jayne Grim and husband, Butch, of Singers Glen, Ray Grimm and wife, Tina, of Timberville, Willy Grimm and wife, Chasity, of Dayton and Rebecca “Becky” Ritchie and husband, Ray, of Fulks Run; a son-in-law, Gary Hottinger of Upper Tract, W.Va.; one sister, Connie VanMeter Alt of Maysville, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Grimm was preceded in death by her children, Mary Hottinger and Craig Grimm; siblings, William Henry VanMeter, Dora Reel, and Rhoda Reel and her stepmother, Nellie VanMeter
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Gutherie Cemetery in Upper Tract, W.Va. at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
