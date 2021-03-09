Edna Benner Black
Edna Benner Black, 81, of Broadway, Va., passed away March 7, 2021. She was born Oct. 16, 1939, in Maryland to the late Willis Alton and Helen Edna Turner Benner.
Edna was a homemaker and a wonderful mother. She was a member of the Broadway Presbyterian Church. She was very instrumental in co-founding the Village Library in Broadway. Edna was a U.V.A. basketball fan and a lifelong Redskins fan. She was a member of the Havana Silk Dog Association and a member of the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club. She enjoyed showing and breeding dogs. She was an avid hammered aluminum collector. She loved animals, traveling, playing bridge, and spending time at her house in the Outer Banks.
On March 14, 1959, she married John Robert “Bob” Black Sr., who preceded her in death Aug. 4, 2015.
Surviving are two sons, John Robert Black Jr. of Broadway and Randall Lorne Black and wife, Brenda, of Broadway; one daughter, Deborah “Dee” Lynne Black of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren, Ryan Sayre and husband, Stephen, Melissa Nguyen, Jack Black, Britain Black Madgett and husband, Ryan, Alexandra “Alex” Black Daniel and husband, Yosef, Bailey Black; nine great- grandchildren, Jaiden, Amelie, Pax, Asher, Beau, Burns, Makonnen, Noa, Ella; a brother, Hal Benner and wife, Carolyn, of Harrisonburg; a brother-in-law, Scott Black and partner, Dwayne Berenzy of Baltimore, Md.; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Benner Shomo of Bridgewater and Ann Black of Charlottesville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Two siblings, Linda Benner Ellis and Dick Benner and a brother-in-law, L. Neil Black, preceded her in death.
The Rev. Sharon Waters will conduct a graveside service Friday at 11 a.m. at Linville Creek Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required.
Friends and family are invited to sign the guestbook Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the Village Library, P.O. Box 1045, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
