Edna Carson Mason, age 86, died at her home in the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on December 9, 2021.
Neddy, as she was better known, was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 27, 1935, daughter of Edna Carson and Charles Edgar Mason. She was among the last students to graduate from old Central High School before attending Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, where she graduated with an AB degree.
After a 12-year career with the Social Security Administration, Neddy resigned to attend divinity school at what was then known as Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia where she graduated with the degree of Doctor of Ministry. She was ordained by Holston Presbytery in 1974 and served as Associate Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tennessee, and Program Director of the Presbyterian conference center in Montreat, North Carolina, before entering hospital ministry for the remainder of her career. She served as chaplain at Parkland Hospital, Dallas Texas, and Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, where she was Assistant Director of Pastoral Care.
Neddy is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Mason Nowlin of Harrisonburg, and Craig Mason and her husband Daniel Morisak of Whittier, California; nephew Preston Nowlin III and his wife Judith of Charlottesville, Virginia, niece Mary Nowlin Bendfeldt and her husband Eric, of Harrisonburg, nephew Charles Nowlin and his wife Lisa of Leland, North Carolina, several great nieces and nephews, and friend Fran Martin.
Neddy was ever grateful for the compassionate care she received at VMRC, and the family continues to be thankful for the wonderful staff and their care for Neddy.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg. A service of committal will be held graveside at Duck Run Natural Cemetery, Penn Laird, Virginia, Saturday, December 11, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund, 1501 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
