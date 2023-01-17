Edna Catherine Grandle, 81, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Jan. 15, 2023, at her residence. She was born Oct. 9, 1941, in Rockingham County to the late Randolph and Helen Sites Higgs.
Edna worked at The Bride’s House and The Fabric Shop in Harrisonburg before retiring. She was a member of Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown. She was a great cook.
On Aug. 7, 1982, she married Bobby Grandle, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Scotty Lam, Doane “Peanut” Lam (Sherry) and Oscar Grandle (Heather); one stepson, Bobby Franklin Grandle Jr.; six granddaughters; one grandson and two great-granddaughters.
Her son, Emory Lam, and daughter-in-law, Melissa Grandle, preceded her in death.
Pastor William Staton will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Friends may view from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church Women’s Fellowship, 3061 Armentrout Path, Keezletown, VA 22832 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.