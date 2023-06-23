Edna “Irene” Chittum Ruddle passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023. She was born July 5, 1923, in Harrisonburg. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Holtzman and Flossie Mae Smiley Chittum.
She lived her entire life in Harrisonburg and attended Harrisonburg High School. She was employed at Metro Pants Factory for many years.
She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and an active member of the Adult class as well as being involved in many other church activities. She loved flowers and yard sales.
She loved her family and spending special holidays with them. On April 4, 1945, she married Omer L. Ruddle, who preceded her in death Feb. 2, 1978. She was also preceded in death by her son, Terry W. Ruddle; a son-in-law, Jack Ridder; two sisters, Ruth Rush and Clara Meadows and two brothers Lee Chittum and Boyd Chittum, making her the last of her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Ann Ridder of Bridgewater; two grandsons, Drew Ridder (Kathy) of Bridgewater and Scott Ridder (Karen) of Rockingham; four great-grandchildren, Ginny Gardner (Glen), Emily Lloyd (Micah) of Bridgewater, Michelle Morrell (Andrew) of Broadway and Bradley Ridder (Josie) of Baltimore; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein UMC.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
