Edna Mae “Sis” Dean Hensley, 95, Sept. 28, 1924–Sept. 24, 2020
Edna Mae “Sis” Dean Hensley, 95, died at her home and entered into Heaven Sept. 24, 2020, four days before her 96th birthday, and leaving behind five generations, after a six-year battle with Dementia.
She was born in Thoroughfare area of Page County and was the daughter of the late James Lloyd and Mamie Ardenia Lam Dean.
On Jan. 11, 1941, she married Elwood Lee Hensley, who passed away June 18, 1997, after fifty-six years of marriage. They were predeceased by their daughter, Doris Jean Hensley, who died at birth. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Independent Church.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Jean Eppard. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Leon “Dead Eye”, Alden Lindbergh, Jerry Lee, and Robert Asberry Dean.
She is survived by her four children, Ruby Mae Breeden, (Randolph deceased) their children, Steven, (Jennifer deceased), Christopher Breeden (Cherie) their daughter, Amber Ross-Carlson; Mervil Elwood Hensley (Irene and predeceased daughter-in-law, Margaret “Peggy" Hensley) their children, Michael Hensley (Shannon) their children, Coty Knight, Kole Hensley and Hailie Hensley, Travis Hensley (Denise deceased) their son, Cameron, Lyne Williams (Richard deceased), Deanna Hensley; Mary Frances Lam (Roger Lee) their children, Duane Lam (Paula) their children, Zachary (Samantha) their daughters, Bailey and Elizabeth Lam, Joshua Lam, Corbin and Carson Lam and daughter, Vanessa Lam Breeden (Steven W.) their children, Emily Shuler (Blake) and Natalie Lawson (Dusty); Faye Vickers (Sam) son, Troy Breeden (Angela) their sons, Jordan and Nathan Breeden.
A private graveside service (for immediate family only) will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va. There will be no visitation.
With heartfelt thanks and our deepest appreciation for the loving care provided by Medi Home Hospice, Dr. Brooke Bostic, Nurse Alley and our CNA Deven for love and care shown to our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Independent Church, 38 Independent Road, Elkton, VA 22827, Covenant Pentecostal Church, #220 ShenElk Plaza, Elkton, VA 22827 or Church of Solsburg, P.O. Box 282, Elkton, VA 22827.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.