Edna Roxann “Roxie” Hughes, 75, of Elkton, passed away Feb. 9, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center. She was born July 7, 1945, and was a daughter of the late Carl Jefferson Meadows and Artie Melissa Lam.
Roxie married Clarence Aubrey Hughes on Nov. 22, 1980, who preceded her in death March 17, 2012. In addition to her parents and husband, Roxie was preceded in death by sisters, Leona Meadows Dean, Ruby Meadows Williams, and special friend, Wade Wyant.
Roxie was an active and devoted member of the Upper Room Church. Her working career consisted of several manufacturing jobs in the area and went on to retire in 2007. Roxie loved hosting celebrations in her home with family and friends and she was always ready to lend a helping hand. She was an avid gardener enjoying “digging in the dirt.”
Roxie is survived by daughters, Tammy Davis Chestnut and husband, Berlie, of Elkton, Julie Davis of Elkton; stepson, Adam Hughes and wife, Megan, and their children, Nicholas, Zachery and Chase of Elkton; sisters, Alberta Meadows, Stella Stickley, Eunice Lam; and brother, Carl Meadows.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Upper Room Church in Elkton with Pastor Barbara Hensley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. A private burial will be at Jollett Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Room Church, 14890 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
