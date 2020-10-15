Edward Alan Byrd
Our husband, father, granddaddy, great-granddaddy, brother, uncle and friend has passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home. He loved his earthly home, sitting on the porch. He enjoyed every second, living life to the fullest for 89 years.
After a struggle with dementia, he closed his eyes for the final time at Wellness House, Bridgewater Retirement Community on Oct. 13, 2020.
He was born on May 2, 1931, in Dayton, the son of Claude W. and Bernice G. Byrd. He was married on Feb. 6, 1954, to the love of his life, Flora Belle Harvey. He had two daughters, Judy B. Binns and Jane Alane Byrd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jane Alane; and brothers, Harry R. Byrd, Richard W. Byrd, and L. Thomas Byrd.
His love and spirit live on in his grandchildren, David Lawrence Binns and wife, Christa, of Westminster, Md., Emily B. Winberry and husband, Gabe, of Cary, N.C., and great-grandchildren, Eli Lawrence Binns, Oliver Edward Binns, Colin Gabriel Winberry, Anne Virginia Winberry and Henry Lawrence Winberry.
Survivors include Flora H. Byrd, his wife of 66 years; his daughter, Judy B. Binns and husband, Richard, of Midlothian, Va.; his sister, Martha B. Cline of Lynchburg, Va., and sisters-in law, Nancy R. Byrd of Harrisonburg, Va., Elaine S. Byrd of Murrysville, Pa., Eloise L. Byrd of McLean, Va., and Charlotte M. Harvey of Bridgewater, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Byrd was a graduate of Dayton High School, class of 1948 and Bridgewater College, class of 1952, and received his Master’s from JMU.
He retired as an educator after 35 years. After starting as a teacher at Elkton High School, he taught at Turner Ashby High School and Dayton Elementary. Mr. Byrd served as principal of Ottobine Elementary, assistant principal of Montevideo High School, principal of Dayton Elementary and finished his career as principal of Port Republic Elementary.
He was a kind and gentle man who loved his God, his family, his friends, Dayton and the Shenandoah Valley. He was a lifetime member of the Dayton United Methodist Church.
Mr. Byrd and his wife enjoyed traveling and all sports. He spent many happy hours playing tennis with friends, reading and gardening.
He was blessed to receive extraordinary and compassionate care from the nurses and staff in the Wellness House at Bridgewater Retirement Community. At his request, his body has been donated to the Virginia Anatomical Program.
The service will be available on Oct. 24, 2020, on the tribute wall of Mr. Byrd’s obituary page at www.johnsonfs.com for anyone that wishes to see his service.
Those who wish to remember him may make donations to Dayton United Methodist Church (215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821) or Bridgewater College for the Edward A. and Flora H. Byrd Scholarship Fund (402 East College St., Box 33, Bridgewater VA 22812).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
